Jaelen House named third-team Academic All-American

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –His work on the basketball court and in the classroom has been rewarded. University of New Mexico senior Jaelen House was named third-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators Wednesday. House is one of 15 division one players to receive the honor.

Student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 grade point average to even be considered. House is the fifth Lobo to earn Academic All-American honors. This past season, House helped to lead New Mexico to a Mountain West Tournament title and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade. The three-time All-Mountain West selection averaged nearly 16 points per game while also leading the league in steals with 70.

House, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24, is also the NCAA active leader with 298 career steals and was the first player in Mountain West history to lead the conference in steals in three consecutive seasons.

