Jaelen House gets invite to G-League Elite Camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos senior guard Jaelen House has been invited to the G-League Elite Camp in Chicago on May 11. House is one of 44 players who will scrimmage for two days with the hopes of moving on to the NBA Combine.

The NBA Combine is also in Chicago, running from May 12-19. House, a three-time All-Mountain West selection, was also the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with the Lobos.

