Jade Masogayo gives transfer portal commitment to Colorado women’s basketball
Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball head coach JR Payne has secured another big body for next season. Former Missouri State Bears center/forward Jade Masogayo announced Thursday that she’s headed to Boulder with two years of eligibility remaining.
Masogayo should immediately compete for a starting spot inside as she brings some much-needed height to the Buffs’ roster. At 6-foot-3, she can block shots, rebound and score efficiently on the inside.
During her freshman season with the Bears, Masogayo played 32 games, including three starts, and was named the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. She racked up 44 blocks on the season as well.
Last season, Masogayo stepped into a bigger role, starting all 32 of the games she played in. The Fort Worth, Texas, product averaged 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the field.
Colorado needed another shot blocker at the rim, so let’s hope she can produce another 40-plus block season.
From the Ozarks to the Flatirons 🏔
Welcome @JadeMasogayo!#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/sdqWIGxP4N
— Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) May 2, 2024
Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.