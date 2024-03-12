Jacoby Brissett agrees to one-year deal with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing back a familiar face.

Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a one-year deal to return to New England, according to a report from NFL Media.

Brissett has reportedly agreed to an $8 million deal with incentives that can push it up to $12 million.

The Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round back in 2016 and made two starts as a rookie. He was then traded to Indianapolis at the beginning of the 2017 season and made 15 starts for the club that season and in 2019.

Brissett also served as a backup for Miami in 2021 and Cleveland in 2022 before heading to the Commanders last year to backup Sam Howell.

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served in the same role for the Browns in 2022, giving him familiarity with the quarterback.

New England is widely expected to select a quarterback at No. 3 overall in this spring's draft. Having Brissett on the roster should give the club some flexibility to develop a rookie passer.