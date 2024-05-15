Jacksonville State football's Ron Wiggins announces withdraw from transfer portal

Jacksonville State football's running back room received a major boost on Wednesday.

Ron Wiggins, who entered the transfer portal during spring practice announced his intentions to return to the school via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wiggins became the second potential starter to enter the portal back on April 9th, joining Larry Worth, who later committed to Arkansas. Wiggins ran for 468 yards last season with six touchdowns. He ran for a season-high 126 yards in the New Orleans Bowl win. In his career, he ran for 1,183 yards and 12 catches.

Wiggins was a hometown star for the Gamecocks, being an alumni of the Golden Eagles. He earned first team All-State honors in 2018 and 2019. In the 2019 season he earned back of the year and Super 12 honors.

Wiggins will rejoin Anwar Lewis as the lead back for the Gamecocks. His departure opened a hole in the Jacksonville State offense but now running back could be a position of strength.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football's Ron Wiggins to withdraw from transfer portal