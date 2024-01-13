Jacksonville State football defensive coordinator hot board: 5 candidates to replace Zac Alley

Jacksonville State football and coach Rich Rodriguez is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

The opening comes after Zac Alley went to take the almost role at Oklahoma, moving to be the Sooners co-defensive coordinator. Alley was at Jax State for two seasons and made just over $213,000 a year, something that needs to be considered when listing candidates who could replace Alley.

Like many staff hires by Jax State in the Rich Rodriguez era, previous FBS experience and a previous tie to Rodriguez is something to look for in any potential candidate, but as new safeties coach Brandon Napoleon shows its not an absolute rule.

Here are five candidates that could replace Alley:

Terry Jefferson

Current position: Cornerbacks coach at Jax State

Reasoning: If the Gamecocks want to keep the job in-house, Jefferson's cornerbacks were among the stars of the defense, bringing in 16 interceptions

William Green

Current position: Defensive line coach at Jax State

Reasoning: If the Gamecocks want to keep the job in-house, Green would be the other option, at least from the defensive on-field coaching staff. The D-Line led the way with 39 sacks this season.

Xavier Brewer

Current position: Defensive analyst at Oklahoma

Reasoning: Brewer has ties to Rodriguez and Alley, coaching cornerbacks at ULM in 2021 with the two. He also was graduate assistant at Clemson from 2019-20.

Jeff Casteel

Current position: Defensive analyst at West Virginia

Reasoning: Rodriguez and Casteel go back a long ways, coaching against each other when Rodriguez was leading Glenville State before Rodriguez hired Casteel at WVU. Casteel and Rodriguez would once again connect at Arizona. Casteel recently moved to a defensive analyst/recruiting role for the Mountaineers.

Jeff Koonz

Current position: Linebackers/special teams coordinator at West Virginia

Reasoning: Another Rodriguez tie, coaching at Ole Miss in 2019, Koonz would require Jax State to make a significant pay bump to convince Koonz to come.

