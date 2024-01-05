Jacksonville State football defensive coordinator Zac Alley to take same role at Oklahoma | Report

Jacksonville State football will be looking for a new defensive coordinator as Zac Alley is leaving for the Oklahoma job per multiple reports.

The news was originally reported on Thursday night by 247 Sports and later reported by other outlets.

Alley will leave a defense that allowed 21.15 points per game and 352.8 yards per game in the programs first season in the FBS. The defense was 32nd in the nation in scoring defense and 42nd in total defense. The defense had 39 sacks and 93 tackles for loss.

Alley came to Jax State in 2022, as the youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS when he took over at ULM in 2021. He was the linebackers coach as well. Before going to ULM, where he was on the other side of the ball from Rich Rodriguez, he was at Boise State under Bryan Harsin as the co-special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

He started his career as a graduate assistant under Dabo Swinney from 2015-18. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was the defensive coordinator at the time.

