Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 DUUUVAL Draft Party: What to know before you go to EverBank Stadium

Headed to The Bank on Thursday to watch the first round of the draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the 2024 DUUUVAL Draft Party presented by Donovan Air, Electric and Plumbing on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

Tickets are free, but you need to register online ahead of time.

Here’s what the Jaguars say you need to know before you go:

EVENT TIMELINE

6 p.m. All parking lots open

7 p.m. Gates 1 and 4 open

7:15 p.m. Host Kai Stevens with DJ Wizkidd introduction and D-Line and THE ROAR performance on stage

7:30 p.m. Head Coach Doug Pederson interviewed by Team Reporter Kai Stevens and Tony Boselli

7:45 p.m. Legends panel featuring Leon Searcy, Paul Posluszny, and Josh Scobee

7:58 p.m. 30th-anniversary logo reveal

8 p.m. Round One of NFL Draft begins

8:15 p.m. Interviews with Jaguars players on stage

9:50 p.m. Approximate time of Jaguars’ 17th overall pick

10:30 p.m. Event concludes

PARKING

Parking lots for the event open at 6 p.m., with EverBank Field Gates 1 and 4 open to ticketed fans at 7 p.m. Free public parking is available in Lots E, J, P and S. A parking lot map can be found by clicking here.

SEATING

Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and towels to sit on across the game field to watch the NFL Network coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft. There will also be limited general and ADA seating available on a first-come, first-served basis directly in front of the stage. The Bud Zone and south end zone seating will also be open. Portable chairs will not be permitted for entry.

FOOD

Concessions will be open in the South End Zone, in addition to locations on the field and in the Bud Zone.

SHOPPING

Fans can also visit more than a dozen vendor booths and the Fanatics merchandise shop. The 30th-anniversary fan-voted Jaguars logo will be revealed live about 10 minutes before the start of the draft exclusively to fans who attend the event. Fans at the party will have the opportunity to purchase special edition 30th anniversary season and 2024 DUUUVAL Draft merchandise.

ACTIVITIES

In addition to watching the Draft, fans can participate in various activities, including mini golf, cornhole, combine drills, field goal kicks, quarterback toss, obstacle courses and photo opportunities. Fans will also be able to tour the game day locker room between 7-9:30 p.m. Those interested will enter the facility from the field in the tunnel on the southwest corner below the Gallagher West Club.

FAN REMINDERS

Be Clear - The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at the stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

Mobile Ticketing - Fans should have their mobile tickets downloaded and ready to scan before arriving at the stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Cashless Transactions - Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

No Drone Zone - Drones are not permitted to fly anywhere over EverBank Stadium or any of its adjacent parking lots.

