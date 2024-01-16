Jackson State, Southern Heritage Classic had a messy breakup. Is a reunion possible in 2025?

Jackson State football had a good season in 2023, finishing 7-4. But something was missing for the JSU fans: the tradition of the Tigers playing Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic.

For 29 consecutive years, fans and alumni from both schools planned their autumns around the game. Fraternities, sororities, dignitaries and tailgaters looked forward to meeting as soon as the gates opened on Wednesday and partying until Sunday.

The games were played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, halfway between the schools. The average attendance was 47,955.

Despite the popularity of the game, the Southern Heritage Classic has careened in a different direction, thanks to a new Classic sponsored by the Southwest Athletic Conference and an ongoing lawsuit.

Tennessee State is still playing in the Southern Heritage Classic, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the opponent in 2023, is under contract for 2024 as well. There has been buzz — and hope — among Jackson State fans that their Tigers could be back in the Southern Heritage Classic in 2025, but it appears that is all it is.

“There is absolutely no truth to the rumors that Jackson State and Tennessee State will play in 2025,” Fred Jones, founder and owner of the Southern Heritage Classic, told the Clarion Ledger. “I don’t know where these rumors come from, but it is not true.”

How did one of the most popular HBCU football traditions get to this point? Here's what we know.

How the tradition came unraveled

The breakup started on Jan. 26, 2022.

The Southwest Athletic Conference announced that league member Jackson State would face Arkansas-Pine Bluff that fall in a newly created game — the SWAC Classic, to be held annually at historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama — then play Southern University in the game in 2023 and 2024.

The next week, Jackson State pulled out of the Southern Heritage Classic despite having three years remaining on the contract it signed in 2019. The school wrote in a letter to Jones that the SWAC had "entered into an agreement in which JSU will participate in events that conflict with the Southern Heritage Classic."

Ten days later, Jackson State agreed to play in the SHC in 2022 but announced it planned to forfeit its obligation for 2023 and 2024.

Then-coach Deion Sanders said in an Instagram post the next day that the withdrawal was a financial decision.

"Seven busses for the band. We have four buses with all our people," he said. "And who else goes? Administration. Hotel accommodations. Food, all that. ... By the time we get back, we're broke."

On March 14, 2022, Summitt Management Corp., owned by Jones, sued Jackson State and the SWAC for breach of contract. According to the lawsuit, the SWAC was included because it committed “wrongful interference with contractual relations" when it pursued Jackson State as a participant for the SWAC Classic.

Jones said Jackson State has settled its portion of the lawsuit, and that allowed Arkansas-Pine Bluff to take JSU’s place in the game. Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

“One of the things that Arkansas-Pine Bluff wanted was to have a clear path to playing this game," Jones said. "They did not want to have any legal snafus or anything like that. I could not enter into any formal agreement or conversation with them until we had a settlement with Jackson State. . . . It was settled in November, December of 2022. The lawsuit is still going on with the SWAC.”

The SWAC has not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Where things stand now

The SWAC Classic has yet to realize its conference's dream.

The 2022 game was scuttled when Jackson State agreed to remain in the Southern Heritage Classic that fall, filling its schedule. Last season, Jackson State and Southern met, but as regular-season SWAC opponents in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on the Jaguars' campus. The game drew 29,986 fans, more than capacity for A.W. Mumford Stadium, but far fewer than would have been possible at Legion Field in Birmingham, which lists its seating capacity at 71,594.

Jackson State has yet to release its 2024 football schedule; Robinson said that should happen in February. Until then, it remains unclear if — and where — it will play the Jaguars this fall.

The 2023 Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff drew 32,518 fans, according to Southern Heritage Classic attendance records. That's a decrease of 32% from the average attendance of the previous 29 years.

For Jackson State fans, a reunion can't happen soon enough. Whether the other parties can — or will — make it happen remains to be seen.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Could Jackson State football, Southern Heritage Classic have reunion?