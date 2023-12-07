Jackson State football's biggest transfer portal win might end up being one its own players.

The Tigers are expecting to retain wide receiver Seven McGee, who announced Thursday he will not enter the transfer portal. McGee, one of the fastest players on the JSU football team, had announced Monday he played to transfer.

“After a great talk with coach (T.C.) Taylor, I’ll be staying and finishing my senior year at Jackson State. Go Tigers.” McGee said Thursday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

McGee (5-foot-8, 185 pounds) played in nine games in his first season at JSU. He finished with 19 receptions for 136 yards with four touchdowns. His best game was against Texas Southern, catching five passes for 43 yards and one TD. He played his first two seasons at Oregon.

McGee was an integral part of the JSU offense and became a top target for quarterback JaCobian Morgan. The connection helped stabilize an offense decimated by transfer defections after former coach Deion Sanders left for Colorado. JSU finished 7-4 in its first season under T.C. Taylor after replacing more than half of the roster.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football's Seven McGee has change of heart, exits transfer portal