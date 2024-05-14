Jackson Christian becomes first 2025 offensive lineman to pledge to Texas football

Texas football picked up its first commitment on the offensive line for the 2025 recruiting cycle Monday when Port Neches-Groves' Jackson Christian picked the Longhorns over Texas A&M and TCU.

A three-star recruit based on 247Sports composite rankings, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Christian becomes the seventh pledge for Texas' 2025 class.

Texas offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood speaks to the media before a College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington in January. Flood and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian picked up a commitment from Port Neches-Groves offensive lineman Jackson Christian on Monday.

Christian earned first-team, all-district honors following both his sophomore and juniors seasons at Port Neches-Groves, a Class 5A Division II powerhouse that won a state championship last season. A dominant run blocker for a high school offense that leans on the ground game, Christian has played both tackle and guard at PNG but projects as an interior lineman at Texas.

2025 Texas commitments

Brandon Brown, DT

Elijah Barnes, LB

Emaree Winston, TE

KJ Lacey, QB

Lance Jackson, edge

Ricky Stewart Jr., RB

Jackson Christian, OL

