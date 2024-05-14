Jackson Christian becomes first 2025 offensive lineman to pledge to Texas football
Texas football picked up its first commitment on the offensive line for the 2025 recruiting cycle Monday when Port Neches-Groves' Jackson Christian picked the Longhorns over Texas A&M and TCU.
A three-star recruit based on 247Sports composite rankings, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Christian becomes the seventh pledge for Texas' 2025 class.
Christian earned first-team, all-district honors following both his sophomore and juniors seasons at Port Neches-Groves, a Class 5A Division II powerhouse that won a state championship last season. A dominant run blocker for a high school offense that leans on the ground game, Christian has played both tackle and guard at PNG but projects as an interior lineman at Texas.
2025 Texas commitments
Brandon Brown, DT
Elijah Barnes, LB
Emaree Winston, TE
KJ Lacey, QB
Lance Jackson, edge
Ricky Stewart Jr., RB
Jackson Christian, OL
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: O Jackson Christian commits to Texas football for 2025 class