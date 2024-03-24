How Jackson Arnold looks to lead during critical spring camp as OU football's new QB1

NORMAN — Since the night of Dec. 28, OU football fans have been anticipating the next glimpse of Jackson Arnold as the program’s QB1.

Arnold’s first collegiate start was a chaotic one as it finished with him completing 26 of his 45 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Sooners fell 38-24 to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. While he hurled a handful of impressive tosses — including a 63-yard bomb to Brenen Thompson — Arnold also lost a fumble, bringing his turnover total to four.

It wasn’t the flashiest of starts for the former five-star recruit, but there’s no doubt in Brent Venables’ mind he found the right player and person to lead Oklahoma into the SEC in 2024.

“He's relentless with his work ethic, and he'll bring out the best in everybody,” head coach Brent Venables said that night. “He's a great leader and incredibly skilled.”

Arnold was forced into the limelight 17 days after last year’s starter Dillon Gabriel announced his intention to transfer to Oregon. Throughout winter workouts and since OU began its spring practices on March 11, Arnold has had the opportunity to settle in and focus on improving and leading his team.

He even got the chance to change his jersey from No. 10 back to No. 11, the same number Arnold wore at Denton Guyer (Texas) High School.

“The growth has to happen everywhere,” Venables said on March 6. “Small sample size from where he was a year ago. Some good, some not so good. Having good self-awareness, taking ownership and all the things (he needs) to get better at. Getting comfortable, leading, decision making, timing aspect of it. The mechanics, footwork, eyes, the trust in the guys around him, all those kinds of things. He’ll have to get better at all those things.”

By all accounts, Arnold did just that during winter workout.

Perhaps the most impressive step Arnold has taken so far this offseason has been his leadership. For newcomers Michael Hawkins Jr. and Brendan Zurbrugg, Arnold and veteran backup General Booty have set a positive example and have taken them under his wing.

“It's great,” Zurbrugg told The Oklahoman. “Jackson and General are two older quarterbacks out there and they've been good leaders and good help throughout the way, getting us acclimated and helping us out there when we need help.”

With the two freshmen, along with Florida Atlantic transfer and Sooners legacy Casey Thompson, the depth of Oklahoma’s quarterback room has improved drastically.

Perhaps the most notable addition to OU’s offense is offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.

While Littrell has never coached quarterbacks, — despite working closely with the position group last season under coordinator Jeff Lebby — the Sooners hired former Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns as an offensive analyst. Johns will surely aid Littrell with the group. Johns helped Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard become one of the most electric quarterbacks in the country before his injury in 2023.

While Oklahoma has a long way to go to get where it wants to be by the fall, one thing is for certain. All eyes will be on Arnold this spring.

“At the end of the day, your real judgment is on the type of teammate and leader and worker he’s been,” Venables said. “He’s been fantastic in those areas since he’s been here. He’s a bright guy, great instincts. He’s very skilled and becoming a great college quarterback is what’s in front of him right now. If he’s going to be successful, it’s going to be because of everybody around him.”

The Sooners’ fan base will get their next glance at Arnold’s development during OU’s annual spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here’s a look at where OU’s quarterbacks room stands during spring practice:

Season rewind

Gabriel and the Sooners needed each other and both parties won in the end.

Venables and Oklahoma were desperate for a quarterback to lead the program after Lincoln Riley’s departure and Gabriel seeked a chance to show he could compete at the highest level of collegiate football.

The Mililani, Hawaii, native did just that as he was OU’s MVP last season, throwing for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns. He even etched his name into Sooners history after leading a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to beat then-No. 3 Texas 34-30 in the final seconds of the Red River Rivalry.

But Arnold has been in Oklahoma’s plans since he committed out of high school and seemingly fits the SEC’s style of play better than Gabriel does. However, Gabriel’s impressive production from 2023 and Oregon’s willingness to take him in the portal, raised questions for some about whether OU should’ve stuck with him for one more year.

While Gabriel’s time will be looked back on fondly by Sooners fans, it’s now Arnold time in Norman.

Roster management

Who’s in: Michael Hawkins Jr., Casey Thompson, Brendan Zurbrugg

Who’s out: Davis Beville, Dillon Gabriel

Depth chart

The starter

Jackson Arnold, So., 6-1, 212

The reserves

Casey Thompson, RSr., 6-0, 197

Michael Hawkins Jr., Fr., 6-1, 198

General Booty, RJr., 6-2, 197

Brendan Zurbrugg, Fr., 6-2, 204

Jacob Switzer, RJr., 6-2, 193

