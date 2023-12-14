Dillon Gabriel explains why he left Oklahoma football for Oregon, belief in Jackson Arnold

NORMAN — When Dillon Gabriel sat down to explore options for next season, he thought he was heading into the NFL.

But the reality of his NFL prospects, and the situation at OU — with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby moving on and freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold waiting in the wings — led the Sooner quarterback to an unexpected conclusion.

“I had full intentions to go to the NFL,” Gabriel said Thursday on the Sports Animal 98.1 FM in Oklahoma City. “But after that game (TCU), on that Monday and Tuesday, I just sat down with agencies and my family and tried to get all of the information they provided.

"When they did, I was smiling at first because I thought we had a pretty dang good season other than two close ones (losses), a total of eight points, and yeah, I just looked at it and was like, ‘Man, that can’t be right.’”

Gabriel talked extensively about the decision in the radio interview.

Dillon Gabriel thought he was heading to the NFL, but after meetings with agents and family, he switched course and instead transferred to Oregon.

Dillon Gabriel on Jeff Lebby: 'That guy’s family for life'

Would Gabriel have stayed with the Sooners had Lebby returned instead of taking the head coaching job at Mississippi State?

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have a part in it, saying if Lebby was still there then who know, right, but that’s kind of just a guessing game,” Gabriel said. “He’s earned it. He’s a great coach. His offensive mind is something that’s new and upcoming.”

Gabriel said there was only a small thought toward joining Lebby in Starkville after Gabriel entered the transfer portal and Lebby understood his reasoning.

“We both knew it just wasn’t the right timing,” Gabriel said. “He understood that. … That guy’s family for life.”

Instead, Gabriel soon committed to Oregon, where he’ll take over for Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix.

Gabriel said he was looking for a program that was a good fit for his skillset, had players around him already in place, and was in position to compete for a national championship in 2024.

“When I went up, I just felt like it was exactly what I was looking for, so why wait,” Gabriel said.

Dillon Gabriel says move to Oregon 'was best for me'

Now, Gabriel will help the Ducks transition into the Big Ten while Arnold ushers the Sooners into the SEC.

“I believe in Jackson and know he’s going to be just fine,” Gabriel said. “I just think with my situation, it was best for me to try something new.”

Gabriel said the reaction he’s received from OU fans has largely been positive.

“I think everyone understands it and gets it and so in that situation, at least mine, it’s unique and everyone understands kind of what I’m doing,” Gabriel said. “OU’s very special and it’ll forever be home and I’m just grateful that people were able to just support me in my journey.”

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN)

