Jackson Arnold on what he learned from Alamo Bowl performance

The Jackson Arnold era is underway in Norman, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners got a sneak preview of what it could look like, both the good and the bad, during their Alamo Bowl loss in December.

But now Arnold is the Sooners starter heading into the Sooners debut season in the SEC.

Arnold shared with the media what he learned from this Alamo Bowl performance.

“Delete social media,” Arnold said. “No, seriously. I stayed off of it after that. I’m still off of social media. I try to stay away from it all. Really just trying to put it past me and use it as a learning opportunity. In my freshman year in high school, almost the same exact thing happened. I was thrown into my state championship game as a freshman in high school and wasn’t ready. I was ready for this game, but I didn’t play good at all. But that freshman year, from then I learned how to battle adversity and now looking at it, just putting it behind me and using it to learn from my mistakes.”

Arnold also admitted he learned not to hold the ball too long, which is something a lot of freshmen struggle with. But everyone can see the talent is there for Arnold. He has the talent to be one of the best that has graced Owen Field.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire