Jacks win 6th straight in doubleheader sweep of Hermantown

May 23—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School baseball team only had time for 12 innings to sweep Hermantown on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks beat the Hawks 4-1 in the first game before taking the second 4-3 in five innings.

Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning in the second game, Fisher Ganske drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Jack Lundquist made it 3-1 with an RBI double.

Hermantown tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth, but Stonewall Gessner's bases-loaded walk sent BHS home with a sweep.

In the first game, Bemidji scored a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Gunner Ganske made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning before Boston Smith added an insurance run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly.

Kobe Brown picked up the win for the Jacks in the first game, surrendering one earned run on one hit and four walks. Gavin Kapaun notched a three-inning save with one strikeout and two hits allowed. Gunner Ganske recorded just two outs to earn the win in the second game.

Bemidji 4, Hermantown 1

HRM 001 000 0 — 1-3-1

BHS 020 110 X — 4-7-0

WP: Brown (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

LP: McCubbin (4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 K)

S: Kapaun (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji 4, Hermantown 3 (F/5)

HRM 100 02 — 3-5-1

BHS 120 01 — 4-7-1

WP: G. Ganske (0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB 1 K)

LP: Bustrom (4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K)