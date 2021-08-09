Jack Kerouac Podcast In The Works From Dave Wedge & Casey Sherman After Deal With Beat Icon’s Estate

EXCLUSIVE: “I had nothing to offer anybody except my own confusion,” wrote Jack Kerouac in his classic On The Road.

Now, however, it seems that the iconic beat writer can offer the world a series of podcasts.

The Jack Kerouac Estate has partnered with authors and podcast hosts Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman to produce a new podcast series based on his writings.

They will launch a three season show, each season consisting of ten episodes, based on Kerouac’s Belief and Technique of Modern Prose, which was his musings on the creative process as requested by Allen Ginsberg.

The team are currently is building out the show and are planning episodes with a wide variety of A-list musicians, writers, actors and others who have been influenced by Kerouac’s writings.

The untitled series will be produced by Wedge and Sherman’s Fort Point Media and Sal Paradise Media, the content development arm of the Jack Kerouac Estate that includes music and film producer Jim Sampas, who is the estate’s literary executor, and music industry veteran and content creator Sylvia Cunha.

Kerouac wrote a slew of books, both fiction and non-fiction as well as poetry and audio recordings, including The Dharma Bums and Big Sur.

<img class="size-medium wp-image-1234811590" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/CaseySherman-L-Dave-Wedge-by-photogMerrily-Cassidy.jpg?w=300" alt=". - Credit: Courtesy of Merrily Cassidy" width="300" height="243" />Courtesy of Merrily Cassidy

Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman (left), who host and produce the true-crime podcast Saints, Sinners and Serial Killers, have written five bestsellers including Boston Strong: A City’s Triumph Over Tragedy, which was adapted for the 2017 film, Patriots Day starring Mark Wahlberg, 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption, Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture and Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss, and The Last Days of John Lennon.

The producers are currently in discussions with several networks for distribution.

“Jack’s legend is only growing and this partnership is the next step toward bringing his spirit and words to new generations looking for artistic inspiration,” Sampas said. “Dave and Casey’s unique brand of immersive storytelling and track record of success make them the perfect partner to bring Jack’s groundbreaking work to the podcast space.”

“Fans of Jack of course are going to love this project, but all podcast listeners are going to be excited by the roster of talent this show will include,” added Cunha.

“As writers who were influenced by the counter-culture era that Kerouac helped create, we are humbled and proud to be partnering with the Kerouac Estate to share his genius with the podcast world,” Wedge and Sherman added. “This is a dream project for us and we can’t wait for people to hear the stories of how Kerouac influenced some of our most beloved artists and musicians.”

