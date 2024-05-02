Jacious Sears named to Bowerman Award watch list

Lady Vols’ senior sprinter Jacious Sears was named to the Bowerman Award women’s watch list by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Sears, who made the women’s watch list for the first time in her career, is one of 10 athletes named for the Bowerman Award, which is the highest annual individual honor awarded by the USTFCCCA.

She posted the second highest time in NCAA history in the women’s 100-meter dash April 13 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

Sears, who is the fourth Lady Vol to appear on the watch list for the Bowerman Award, posted the fastest world time of the 2024 outdoor season in the 100-meter dash when she recorded a mark of 10.77 seconds. Her time is just 0.02 seconds behind the the record time of 10.75 seconds, set by Sha’Carri Richardson in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire