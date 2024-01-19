Jacie Hoyt, Oklahoma State Cowgirls find clever way to honor Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

It doesn't take long to figure out which NFL team Jacie Hoyt stands behind.

Often on social media, the Oklahoma State women's basketball coach and former Kansas high school basketball standout will post about her love for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, she had an opportunity to pay homage to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce when the Cowgirls hosted BYU on Wednesday night as OSU gave fans at Gallagher-Iba Arena "Cowgirl Era" T-shirts and friendship bracelets (in an nod to music superstar Taylor Swift, who began dating Kelce in 2023).

The black jacket featured Kelce's No. 87 on the right front panel, while the back resembled a normal football jersey with the nameplate and number.

Hoyt credited Sierra Bone, OSU women's basketball director of branding and influence, "for being the mastermind behind the custom fit."

The Cowgirls, who routed BYU 82-50 on Wednesday night, host No. 11 Texas at 2 p.m. in Stillwater.

OSU student managers gave players friendship bracelets in Taylor Swift nod

Have a 𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕜 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕖 in your Calendar? Swiftly join us for tonight’s game at 6:30pm and get your own friendship bracelet!



𝔸𝕣𝕖 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕚𝕥?#GoPokes | #RowdyOn pic.twitter.com/h4y3M4hUzD — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) January 17, 2024

OSU Cowgirls' favorite Taylor Swift songs

