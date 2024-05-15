A’ja Wilson Shines In Metallic LeBron Sneakers for Las Vegas Aces’ Home Opening Game





More from Footwear News





Las Vegas Aces star forward A’ja Wilson hit the court in flashy silver metallic shoes for opening night of the 2024 WNBA season on Tuesday. The back-to-back champion donned shimmering Nike LeBron 21 PE sneakers.

A’ja Wilson wears Nike LeBron 21 PE on court at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 14, 2024.

Before defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA season opener, Wilson made waves with her pregame outfit. She arrived in a coordinating dark denim and red leather two-piece ensemble and strappy red stiletto sandals. In photos taken earlier this month during the WNBA media day, she showed off another pair of Nike LeBron 21 sneakers in a charcoal gray hue with glittery silver accents. Clearly a fan of high-shine shoes, the baller wore strappy crystal-embellished sandals at the 2024 Time 100 Gala on April 25.

A’ja Wilson wears silver sneakers on court during the WNBA season opener at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 14, 2024.

Prior to tipoff, the Las Vegas Aces celebrated its 2023 championship title with a ring ceremony. Wilson, whose own signature Nike shoe is set to drop next year, picked up her first WNBA Finals MVP last season.

About the Shoes

Wilson’s Nike LeBron 21 shoes featured a silver metallic leather upper that glistened as she played. The low-top basketball sneakers were accented with a silver mirrored Swoosh with a gold trim. The style’s lacing system, tongue tab and white heel counter also boasted gold detailing.

A’ja Wilson warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14, 2024.

About the LeBron 21

Nike unveiled the LeBron 21, the latest of LeBron James’ collection, last September. Underfoot, the low-cut LeBron XXI contains a Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, a 13-millimeter Zoom unit in the heel and a full-length Cushlon 2.0 foam carrier. This offers a pillowy feel while a TPU midfoot shank lends stability during explosive movements. As for the lightweight yet durable upper, it takes inspiration from an oyster shell that protects the pearl inside. Offered in full family sizing, the shoe is available in various colorways online at nike.com.









Launch Gallery: WNBA Star A'ja Wilson's Shoe Style Through the Years

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.