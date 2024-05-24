Ja’Marr Chase lands top 3 in new WR power rankings

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been a staple of positional power rankings since entering the league.

As he heads into 2024, Chase remains as such with big things expected again as Joe Burrow returns from injury and a new-look offense has the potential to be even bigger.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson recently ranked the top 32 wideouts in football and slotted Chase third:

WR3 is perhaps the fiercest competition in the rankings, as several players have a good case. Ja’Marr Chase is still a devastating receiver and with his quarterback back this season, we’re about to be reminded.

Chase finishes behind only Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill, which is elite company. Most would probably agree any order of those three names is fair at this point.

This means Chase also finishes above notables like CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk, to name a few.

For what it’s worth, the franchise-tagged Tee Higgins rounds out the list at No. 32.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire