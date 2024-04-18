J.T. Poston has his own ‘Scottie’ good-luck charm among first-round takeaways from the 2024 RBC Heritage

Another week, another signature event on the PGA Tour.

The first round of the 2024 RBC Heritage is in the books, and numerous players took advantage of softer conditions at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, meaning birdies were aplenty on Thursday.

J.T. Poston holds the solo lead, and he has Scottie (no, not that one) to thank. Meanwhile, the Masters champion got off to a slow-ish start, but he finished strong after grinding through the middle of his round.

And in between, there are plenty of players crowding the top of the leaderboard with no major separation after 18 holes of play.

RBC Heritage: Photos

Here’s what you need to know from the opening round of the 2024 RBC Heritage:

