J.T. O’Sullivan explains why Caleb Williams is a special NFL draft prospect

J.T. O’Sullivan is a former NFL quarterback, a well-traveled journeyman with several years of experience in the league. He performs film study of quarterbacks and is an in-demand analyst at this time of year, every year, before the NFL draft. J.T. O’Sullivan weighed in on USC’s Caleb Williams in the video below. O’Sullivan has also made comments about Caleb to other outlets, such as NBC Sports Chicago:

“”It’s really impressive. The ball comes off of his hand as well as anybody I’ve seen on the college level. I’m a big fan of how Caleb plays,” O’Sullivan said. “He does a number of things well. I think the thing that would be the No. 1 trait people would name is just that he’s the epitome of a playmaker. Now, he can get himself in trouble with that. And there’s a flip side of that. But he can create as well as anybody. He’s got great arm talent. He can make all the throws in the structure, out of structure.”

Here, in the video below, is more from J.T. O’Sullivan on Caleb Williams:

