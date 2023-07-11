J.J. Watt would unretire for a price and for a game

The Arizona Cardinals lost defensive lineman J.J. Watt to retirement this offseason after two seasons. He led the team with 12.5 sacks. Now he has moved on, is a minority owner of an English soccer team and will be doing TV work for CBS next season.

Could he come out of retirement?

Appearing on the podcast “Green Light with Chris Long,” a former NFL offensive lineman, he left the door open for a return under very specific circumstances.

“If they want to throw out $20 million for one game, I’ll show up, no problem,” he said. “I’ll suit up for one game, $20 million.”

The problem, though, is he is not working out to be fit for the NFL. He does what he calls are “vanity workouts,” working out to look good on the beach.

He is not in a condition to take on NFL offensive linemen.

They say everyone has a price. Watt named his. No one will come to him with it, so it is safe to say we have seen him play his last NFL game.

