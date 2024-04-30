J.D. Martinez makes his debut and Mark Vientos gets a shot as Mets stay around .500 | The Mets Pod

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo drop an all-new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as the Mets continue to play .500 baseball.

Connor and Joe recap another week that was for the Mets on the field, and react to Joey Wendle's shoddy defense in their loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The guys also discuss the debut of J.D. Martinez, Mark Vientos finally getting a chance to contribute, and Carlos Mendoza's early approval rating.

Later, they go Down on the Farm to react to the success of pitcher Jonah Tong, and look at a poor performance on The Scoreboard.

The show then wraps up with a Mailbag question about the state of the catcher position and why Edwin Diaz keeps getting brought in in non-save situations.

