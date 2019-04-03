Ivica Zubac invites Lakers fans to watch 'good basketball' at Clippers games

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac did not mince words when it came to discussing the difference between the Lakers and his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Speaking to the Orange County Register during Tuesday’s practice Zubac said, “Everyone’s like, ‘We miss you.’ And I always say, ‘I’m on a better team now. You don’t have to be sad for me.’ And I always make sure to tell them, ‘Check our game out if you want to see good basketball.’”

Zubac added, “I always make sure to tell them, ‘If you want to watch playoff basketball, we’re at Staples.’”

This isn’t the first time that Zubac has spoken ill of the team that drafted him.

‘We didn’t have nights like this’

Following a 128-107 home win in early March, Zubac told reporters, “That's how we gotta be. When I was with the Lakers, we didn't have nights like this. Every game was a close game for us, but now with the Clippers, this team is really locked in, every possession against every team."

Zubac after the Clips took care of business vs. the Knicks: "That's how we gotta be. When I was with the Lakers, we didn't have nights like this. Every game was a close game for us, but now with the Clippers, this team is really locked in, every possession against every team." — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) March 3, 2019

The win was just one of a total of 13 wins in the month of March, best in the NBA. Since the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the Clippers have gone 17-5, another league best.

Jerry West laughs at Lakers for dealing Zubac

Zubac was traded to the Clippers in a last-ditch effort by the Lakers to improve their team for a potential playoff run. The Lakers traded Zubac and Michael Beasley in exchange for Mike Muscala.

The Clippers brass, led by former Lakers star Jerry West, apparently laughed at how they were able to land the big man, per an ESPN report.

The team never inquired about Zubac, rather the Lakers reached out to the Clippers with the offer, an offer West and company gladly accepted.

As a member of the Clippers, Zubac is averaging 9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22 games. Meanwhile, Muscala is averaging just 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12 games for the Lakers.

While the Lakers are out of the playoff race, the Clippers are in sixth place in the Western Conference with four games remaining, including one against the Lakers.

