IU basketball adds Bellarmine transfer Langdon Hatton to boost frontcourt depth

BLOOMINGTON – IU filled the first of two remaining open scholarships for next season Wednesday, when Bellarmine forward Langdon Hatton, an Indiana native, announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.

Hatton, who attended North Harrison High School in Ramsey, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

In his words: What Mike Woodson said about new additions

He comes to Bloomington having been a regular at Bellarmine the past two seasons (Hatton started his college career at William & Mary). Hatton, who’s listed at 6-10, amassed 574 points and 378 rebounds across 94 games during three collegiate seasons.

Last winter was his best at this level. He posted career bests in points (10.5), rebounds (7.1) and assists (1.3) per game, and his tempo-free numbers likewise saw substantial improvement even as he added significant volume to his game.

At Indiana, Hatton will be expected to provide quality depth for a frontcourt including Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo. He gives coach Mike Woodson experience to count on as he lengthens his frontcourt rotation, ahead of a season of ballooning expectations in Bloomington.

