Islanders trade for extra pick in 2024 NHL Draft

The Islanders have traded for an extra pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

In a deal with the Blackhawks, the Isles sent Chicago the No. 18 pick in the first round and No. 50 pick in the second round in exchange for the No. 20 pick in the first round and the No. 54 and No. 61 picks in the second round.

Essentially, the Isles moved back slightly in the first two rounds in order to acquire an additional second-round pick.

The 2024 NHL Draft takes place June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas.