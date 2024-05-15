Isaiah Deloatch praised for his Under Armour Next Football Camp Performance

It seems that Isaiah Deloatch had himself quite the weekend at the Under Armour Next Football Camp. The Rutgers football commit had his play highlighted once again by 247Sports.

The most recent commitment to Rutgers in the 2025 class, Deloatch is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Hillside (Durham, North Carolina). He also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Duke, Indiana, James Madison, Liberty and Syracuse among others.

At this past weekend’s Under Armour Next Football Camp in Charlotte, North Carolina, Deloatch put together a very strong performance.

Deloatch is the No. 16 player in North Carolina and the No. 57 linebacker in the nation, per 247Sports.

Following the camp, 247Sports included Deloatch among its top performers, with one of their recruiting analysts saying that Rutgers landing the North Carolina prospect representing a big win for the program.

“Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210-pounds, Deloatch has recorded multiple sub-11.00 100 meter dash times as a junior, displaying the type of speed that’s rare to come by at the linebacker position. A straight line mover with the ability to close space quickly, the Rutgers commit also showed off some ability in pass coverage accounting for one of Jaylen McGill’s sole blemishes during 1 v. 1 period. Although it’s only May, Deloatch is a heck of a win out of the Tar Heel State for Greg Schiano’s program.”

