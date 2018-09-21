Isaiah Crowell's vulgar touchdown celebration insults Browns fanbase

Former Cleveland Browns running Isaiah Crowell apparently did not enjoy his time with the team. Crowell returned to Cleveland as a member of the New York Jets on Thursday night, and let Browns fans know how he really felt about them with a vulgar touchdown celebration.

Crowell’s inappropriate celebration took place after he scored his second rushing touchdown of the night. After scoring, Crowell walked to the middle of the end zone, turned his back to the fans, used the football as if it were toilet paper and then threw it into the crowd of Browns fans.

It wasn’t subtle.

As you might expect, Crowell was penalized for the celebration. Joe Buck, who famously called the Randy Moss mooning celebration, didn’t go so far as to call Crowell’s celebration a “disgusting act,” but he wasn’t too happy about it either.

Joe Buck on Randy Moss fake mooning fans: "A DISGUSTING ACT!" Joe Buck on Crowell using football as toilet paper and throwing into the stands: "That'll draw a flag." Age mellows all. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 21, 2018





Prior to joining the Jets, Crowell spent the first four years of his career in Cleveland. With the Browns, he ran for over 3,000 yards and 22 total touchdowns in 64 games.

In the end, it was Cleveland that had the last laugh. Baker Mayfield led the Browns back from a 14-0 deficit, and eventually pushed the team to a 21-17 win. It was the team’s first win in over 600 days.

Isaiah Crowell insulted Browns fans with an inappropriate touchdown celebration. (Getty Images)

