Breaking News:

NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies in car accident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Is Edgar Berlanga's streak of 16 first-round knockouts too much of a good thing?

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Take the greatest boxing minds in the world, those who haven’t been in the gym when Edgar Berlanga Jr. trains, and ask them to name the things that the rising superstar does well.

Chances are you’ll stump them.

And it’s not because there aren’t things that Berlanga does well. To get to 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts, one needs a lot of ability. But in his 16 fights, Berlanga has spent so little time under the bright lights that he’s something of an unknown quantity.

Demond Nicholson gets the next chance Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) to see if he can push Berlanga into the uncharted territory of the second round when they meet in Kissimmee, Florida. They’ll fight in the co-main event before WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete faces Christopher Diaz in the headliner.

Berlanga isn’t a crude slugger and said that’s the thing that perhaps people who aren’t privileged enough to see him work in the gym don’t understand.

“My boxing ability, my foot movement, I’ve got a beautiful jab and people just haven’t seen that,” he told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve got great, great, great defense. If I have the opportunity to present that side of me Saturday night, it’s going to be done. That’s what we’ve been practicing on for this camp, using angles and using my jab and using my feet.

“But also, don’t shy away and don’t get away from my punching. That’s what brought me here and that’s what I’m going to stay with.”

Berlanga’s manager, Keith Connolly, loves the attention Berlanga has gotten as he has built this first-round knockout streak. He’s big enough that rapper Lil Wayne, who has 35 million Twitter followers and 13.2 million more on Instagram, will walk him to the ring Saturday.

Berlanga was loathe to discuss details, but that’s a sign of his push into the mainstream. Connolly, though, wouldn’t mind seeing Nicholson extend Berlanga.

“For his long-term development, it would be good to see him get some rounds in and see things that he has to work through,” Connolly said.

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 12: Edgar Berlanga celebrates his victory over Ulises Sierra at the MGM Grand Conference Center on December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Edgar Berlanga celebrates his victory over Ulises Sierra at the MGM Grand Conference Center on Dec. 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

In each of his past three times out, Berlanga was matched with an opponent with a good record and the talk was, well, Berlanga won’t knock this guy out in the first round.

But 11-2 Eric Moon lasted just 1:02, after which an exuberant Berlanga climbed up on the ring ropes and shouted, “I’m a f***ing monster!” Lanell Bellows entered his bout with Berlanga on Oct. 17 with a 20-5-3 mark before he was gone in 1:19. And on Dec. 12, Ulises Sierra brought a 15-1-2 mark into their fight, but he was gone in 2:40.

Nicholson is 23-3-1 with 20 KOs and has the kind of power to hurt Berlanga if he gets careless.

The fight that everyone with Team Berlanga looks forward to, though, is one against Canelo Alvarez, who is not only the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, he’s also boxing’s biggest draw.

Berlanga is a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent and officials at Madison Square Garden are desperate to have him headline a show there to cater to the city’s huge boxing-loving Puerto Rican population.

Berlanga could be the latest in the line of Puerto Rican icons to be beloved in New York, following recently in the path of Felix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto.

Alvarez is from Mexico, and the two regions have a fierce rivalry in boxing. Berlanga admits he has let his mind wander to think about a fight with the legendary Alvarez.

“I’ve played that fight over 100 times in my head, of me and him fighting together,” Berlanga said. “Like I said, he has a big fan base and I’m building my fan base. My fan base is going to be just as big as him. It’s bound to happen. I don’t see anything past that. For that fight to happen, he’s at the top right now. If he remains at the top, which he will, and I continue to win and bust my butt and win in [an exciting] fashion, that fight is going to come. It’s going to happen and it’s going to be worth a lot of money.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Eddie Hearn: “Logan and Jake Paul are not boxing”

    Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn speaks out about Jake Paul’s impact on boxing and the need to put on the biggest fights possible to compete for fans attention.

  • John Legend talks about the responsibility of Black musicians: 'People expect us to sing about what’s going on politically and socially'

    Legend says that, although Black artists feel a responsibility, as artists, they also want to sing about the "range of human experience and emotion."

  • Stephen Curry says he's 'gotta be' NBA MVP during hot streak

    Steph has averaged 44.8 points in his last five games.

  • Edgar Berlanga Jr. talks first-round KO streak, previews Demond Nicholson bout

    Undefeated super middleweight prospect Edgar&nbsp;Berlanga&nbsp;Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) goes 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole to look ahead to his fight versus Demond Nicholson on Saturday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

  • Teofimo Lopez: “I want to end Devin Haney’s career”

    Sparks are flying again in the lightweight division with Teofimo Lopez calling out Devin Haney, saying he wants to end his career.

  • Oscar Season Wrap: ‘Tenet,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ Pundits & Germs

    A column of random thoughts: Whatever you think about the year’s movies, you have to admit the titles were confusing. For example, we had “Pieces of a Woman,” “Promising Young Woman,” “I’m Your Woman,” “I Am Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” That last title could also confuse future film historians. In the old days, when […]

  • Unlock the cage: Fight promotion returns after year break

    Anthony Pettis could have kept fighting in UFC or considered other mixed martial arts promotions where the potential of a championship fight might be years down the road -- if it developed at all. Pettis instead became the latest former MMA champion to sign with Professional Fighters League, which competes in a seasonlong format that includes playoffs and championship fights. “I can earn a belt by the end of the year, that’s huge for me,” Pettis said.

  • Cory Sandhagen ‘not gonna buy into’ T.J. Dillashaw being worse post-steroids suspension

    Cory Sandhagen admits it's hard to gauge which version of T.J. Dillashaw he'll face, but he won't risk underestimating him.

  • What TikTok Darling Addison Rae Wears in a Week

    In the latest episode of 7 Days 7 Looks, Addison Rae walks Vogue through a week in her fashionable life. Director: Rom Bokobza Director of Photography: David Keninger Editor: Daniel Poler Producer: Gabrielle Reich Senior Producer: Anna Page Nadin Market Editor, Vogue: Rachel Besser Set Designer: Robert Ziemer Makeup Artist: Mary Phillips Hair Stylist: Jenny Cho Stylist: Siena Montesano Gaffer: Brendan Boyle Camera Operator: Philip Hoang Audio: Kara Johnson Covid Supervisor: Lorenia May

  • Fact check: Police say there's no evidence of a serial killer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, say online claims of an active serial killer in the area have no factual basis.

  • NHL on NBCSN: Do Predators have playoff upset potential?

    Coverage of Blackhawks-Predators begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • U.S. sees major differences with Iran in nuclear talks

    Serious differences persist between the United States and Iran over how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite making some progress in their latest indirect talks in Vienna, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. The talks were likely to require several rounds, their outcome remained uncertain and they were not near conclusion, the senior U.S. State Department official told reporters in a conference call. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove and what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear program, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Aaron Rodgers scores ratings win for 'Jeopardy!' during first week as guest host

    Ratings for “Jeopardy!” during Aaron Rodgers' first week as guest host were up 14% from the previous week.

  • Miami women surprise homeless teen with magical quinceanera

    Entering her magical quinceanera on by her father’s arm, her tiara sparkling and her fuchsia ballgown trimmed with ruffles to perfectly match her cake, Adriana Palma scanned the crowd for familiar faces. At least one very important person was missing — Adriana’s grandmother, who according to custom would have imparted wisdom and a special gift. “Don’t worry,” a volunteer at the homeless shelter told Adriana before the February celebration.

  • Picasso, Mondrian artworks go on show in London

    Paintings by Pablo Picasso, Piet Mondrian and Vincent Van Gogh went on display at Christie's in London on Thursday ahead of a May sale, with the auction house encouraging art fans to book viewings while museums remain closed in Britain. The sale will be led by Picasso's 1932 work "Femme assise près d'une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)", a portrait of the artist's mistress, which is seen selling around $55 million.

  • UFC 261 staredowns: Three title fights face off at press conference

    Check out UFC 261 faceoffs for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 887 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2020. […]

  • Colts placed sixth in NFL uniform rankings by USA TODAY

    Colts uniforms are still held in high regard.

  • NBA roundup: Knicks roll on with 7th straight win

    RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win. The Knicks (32-27) shot 48.2 percent from the field, getting a boost from reserves Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, who each racked up 17 points. Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock chipped in with 16 points apiece.

  • Soccer-Premier League tells Big Six execs to leave committees: Sky Sports

    Premier League Chief Excutive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said. Tottenham Hotspur are not represented on any of the Premier League's key committees.