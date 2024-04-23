'Irritation clearly festering for feisty Ten Hag'

[Getty Images]

Erik ten Hag was on the front foot during Tuesday's pre-Sheffield United news conference.

The Manchester United boss was mildly irritated by being asked after Sunday's FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout victory over Coventry City if he was embarrassed by his team's performance.

Clearly that irritation has been festering over the intervening couple of days because he was ready with the answer, turning the criticism on the media.

And given I asked the first question, the answer was aimed at me.

I do not take that personally - and, in any case, Ten Hag is allowed to criticise who he likes.

But it is naive to believe he can manage a club the size of United, come within a toenail of being knocked out of the FA Cup by a lower league club - having been 3-0 up with 20 minutes left - and neutral observers not think they have been somewhat fortunate.