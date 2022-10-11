iRacing Championship trophy renamed in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s honor

In collaboration with iRacing, the eNASCAR iRacing Coca-Cola Series Championship trophy will be renamed in Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s honor beginning this race season.

From winning the first race in the history of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series to helping bring vintage content to life in iRacing — including 1987 NASCAR Cup Series cars and North Wilkesboro Speedway — Earnhardt Jr. has been instrumental in many of the company’s stock car achievements.

“For decades, there has been no more important ambassador for NASCAR than you,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said of Earnhardt Jr. “Your love and enthusiasm for NASCAR racing extends all areas of the sport — and that includes racing simulation and the influential role that iRacing has played in today‘s NASCAR. Your commitment to iRacing has helped the technology grow over the years to become a widely popular platform that is helping NASCAR reach and engage new fans around the world.”

JR Motorsports, Earnhardt Jr.‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series team, has held an eNASCAR franchise since 2019.

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoffs continue at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday from virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Be sure to come back to watch the championship race at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 25 from virtual Phoenix Raceway to see who takes home the inaugural Dale Earnhardt Jr. championship trophy.