Iowa State women's basketball overcomes double-digit deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia

AMES – The Iowa State women’s basketball team entered this week with tons of opportunities to make a statement.

The Cyclones could strengthen their place in the Big 12 Conference standings and improve their resume with two huge opponents coming to Ames with West Virginia on Wednesday and Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State capitalized on the first chance in a huge way.

The Cyclones battled back from a 19-point deficit in the first half and tallied their seventh-straight victory of the season with a 74-64 win over the Mountaineers on Wednesday night. Iowa State, which improved to 11-4 on the season, moved to 4-0 in Big 12 play.

Iowa State forward Addy Brown (24) had 12 points in the win over West Virginia on Wednesday.

'HILTON MAGIC' LAST NIGHT: Milan Momcilovic delivers game-winner for Iowa State basketball vs. No. 2 Houston

Audi Crooks scored 22 points for the Cyclones, who also got 13 points from Emily Ryan. The two were instrumental in Iowa State battling back from a monumental deficit that nearly seemed too big to climb out of.

Iowa State started its comeback in the second half, closing out the third quarter with an 11-0 run. Arianna Jackson sank a pair of free throws to pull Iowa State to within eight points, 55-47, of West Virginia. The Cyclones were just getting started.

They pulled to within one on a layup by Crooks. The freshman then capped off a 10-0 run and gave Iowa State a 64-62 lead when she connected on another layup and sank a free throw. Crooks came up big again later in the quarter when she broke a 64-64 tie with a layup to give Iowa State a lead that it would not relinquish the rest of the night.

The Cyclones were clutch when it mattered most, hitting all six free throw attempts in the final minute to end the game.

More: Peterson: Iowa State basketball sent a big-time message against No. 2 Houston

Iowa State overcomes some massive struggles from 3-point range

Iowa State's NCAA record 908 straight games with a 3-pointer seemed like it was in doubt. The Cyclones missed 10 straight 3-pointers to open the game. They didn't tally their first until Kelsey Joens sank one in the third quarter. That was just the start of things. Addy Brown and Hannah Belanger followed for a string of three straight makes from beyond the arc.

What's next? An even bigger game Saturday

An even bigger matchup awaits Iowa State. The Cyclones have a Saturday showdown with No. 7 Baylor Saturday. The game will be another resume-building opportunity for the Cyclones who have yet to take down a ranked opponent this season.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State women's basketball tops West Virginia with big comeback