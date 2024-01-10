A look back at each of Iowa State basketball's wins over top-10 teams in last five seasons

Hilton Magic strikes again.

In Iowa State basketball's high-profile Big 12 home matchup against No. 2 Houston on Tuesday night, the Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) upset the previously undefeated Cougars (14-1, 1-1 Big 12), 57-53.

ISU was led by Tamin Lipsey (14 points) and freshman Milan Momcilovic (11 points), who hit a turnaround fadeaway to give his team a two-point lead with 31 seconds remaining before icing the game with a pair of free throws.

It was third-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger's 15th top-25 win, his seventh over a top-10 opponent and third top-5 victory. It was the program's 32nd top-25 victory over the last decade, the third-highest mark in the nation behind only Indiana and Kansas.

The upset also marked just the fifth win over a No. 2-ranked team in program history and the first since 2005.

Here's a look back at Iowa State's other top-10 victories over the past five seasons:

3/9/23: Iowa State 78, No. 10 Baylor 72

In the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones topped Baylor for the third time that season after a 36-22 run over the game's final 15 minutes.

Senior Gabe Kalscheur led with 24 points.

3/4/23: Iowa State 73, No. 7 Baylor 58

Just five days before their postseason victory over Baylor, the Cyclones dominated the matchup on the road in their final regular-season game, snapping a four-game losing streak.

The 15-point margin of victory was the program's largest against a ranked opponent on the road.

2/4/23: No. 13 Iowa State 68, No. 8 Kansas 53

This victory improved the Cyclones to 12-0 at home, largely because of staunch defense that held the Jayhawks to just 39% shooting from the field.

The victory also snapped a seven-game losing streak to Kansas.

1/24/23: No. 12 Iowa State 80, No. 5 Kansas State 76

Jaren Holmes made the difference in a closely contested game, leading the Cyclones with 23 points, 18 of them coming in the second half.

The win also marked the team's first home comeback win when trailing at halftime (33-31) that season.

1/17/23: No. 12 Iowa State 78, No. 7 Texas 67

This victory stemmed from clutch defense down the stretch, holding the Longhorns scoreless for nearly five minutes after leading by just two points with eight minutes remaining.

ISU also notched a season-low seven turnovers and was led by Holmes (21 points).

11/25/22: Iowa State 70, No. 1 North Carolina 65

In the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational, the Cyclones knocked off the nation's top team for the third time in program history and the first time since 2016.

Iowa State trailed by eight points with 6:23 to play after a 10-0 UNC run before Caleb Grill caught fire and finished with a career-high 31 points.

11/26/21: Iowa State 78, No. 9 Memphis 59

In the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game, Kalscheur tallied 30 points to lead ISU to its largest margin of victory (19 points) over a top-10 team in program history.

Kalscheur was named tournament MVP.

1/16/19: Iowa State 68, No. 8 Texas Tech 64

A 41-point first half powered the Cyclones to an upset road victory, just the seventh against a top-10 team in school history.

The game was tied with under two minutes remaining, but the Cyclones handled the pressure. Senior Marial Shayok led with 20 points.

1/5/19: Iowa State 77, No. 5 Kansas 60

A dominant 41-28 second half powered Iowa State to this victory. Defense was the team's primary tool in this outing, forcing 24 turnovers while Shayok led with 24 points.

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: After Houston win, Iowa State basketball has 10 top-10 wins in 5 years