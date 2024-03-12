Iowa State basketball: Jay Wright says Cyclones are his Cinderella pick for March Madness

Iowa State basketball has been one of college basketball's most surprising teams this season, as the Cyclone men are projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament after being picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 in the preseason.

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright, a college basketball analyst for CBS/Turner Sports, went so far as to call Iowa State his "Cinderella" team of March Madness this season.

"I don't know if this team can count as a bracket buster, if it doesn't I'll pick another one," Wright told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. "I don't feel like anyone's talking about Iowa State. And they're the No. 1 defense in the country. And, the numbers change week-to-week, but they're one, two, three, but they're the best defensive team I've seen in the country.

"And they've got a point guard in Tamin Lipsey that can control a game," Wright added. "They could be a team that gets to a Final Four, they could win it all. There are other teams, obviously, like Houston and Kansas and UConn that people talk about, but Iowa State's one that could get there, and it really wouldn't surprise me."

The Cyclones are ranked No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after finishing the regular season with a 24-7 record. The No. 2 seed of the Big 12 Tournament takes on the winner of Texas and Kansas State at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday (ESPN2).

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons, and they're a lock to be there again in Year 3. Iowa State reached the Sweet 16 in 2021 and fell in the first round last season vs. Pitt.

Wright, who retired from coaching after the 2022 season, led Villanova to four Final Fours and two national championships, in 2016 and 2018. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

