Iowa promotes former Wisconsin assistant coach to its wide receivers coach

Iowa is promoting former Wisconsin assistant coach Jon Budmayr to its wide receivers coach, according to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman.

Budmayr was previously a senior analyst with the Hawkeyes during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The former Wisconsin quarterback began his coaching career as a student assistant with the Badgers. He went on to spend a year as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh under Paul Chryst, before returning to Wisconsin as a graduate assistant in 2015, offensive quality control from 2016-2017 and quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020.

Budmayr spent 10 of 12 years working with former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst in some capacity, whether as a student or assistant coach. He finally left Chryst’s program after the 2020 season to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado State — which only lasted one season as head coach Steve Addazio was fired after the 2021 season.

Iowa moves up Jon Budmayr from senior analyst to WRs coach. pic.twitter.com/P0dFHwDs1e — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) February 14, 2024

The former Badger has now worked under Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz for the last two seasons and will get an expanded role in 2024.

There is a punchline somewhere regarding Iowa’s history at the wide receiver position and the program’s struggling offense. But I’ll leave that up to the funny people on ‘X.’

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire