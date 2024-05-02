Iowa-owned horse Catching Freedom one of the Kentucky Derby 2024 betting favorites

Jason Loutsch can picture it. In fact, he probably has dozens of times.

The racing director for Albaugh Family Stables can see their horse, Catching Freedom, spending the bulk of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby in the middle of the pack. Then at the far turn, something happens.

“Coming into the stretch, I hope he really starts moving,” Loutsch told the Register. “Hopefully the rail opens up, (that) would be ideal. Flavien (Pratt), our jockey, if he has to go wide, he’ll go wide like he did last race, but I’m hoping he can stay on the rail, save ground, have a little opening and just make a huge move down the rail.”

The dream ends with Catching Freedom taking first in the historic Run for the Roses, and it may be closer to reality than any of the previous six Derby entries of Albaugh Family Stables, which is based in Ankeny.

More: Catching Freedom trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

"Any time you’re going to the Kentucky Derby, you should be in excited,” Loutsch said, “and when you have a live shot – we're the third running-line choice – it gives us great optimism and excitement.

"This game is very challenging, very difficult, and we don’t take this for granted. We value getting into the Kentucky Derby. It’s our ultimate goal every year, to get to this race. We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to represent not only Albaugh Family Stables, but the state of Iowa.”

Kentucky Derby contender Catching Freedom walks off the track on a brisk morning, April 22 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Catching Freedom is owned by Albaugh Family Stables, which is based in Ankeny.

Catching Freedom is 8-1 to win the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports, behind just Fierceness (5-2) and Sierra Leone (3-1).

“The biggest thing with a 20-horse field, and hopefully he can get a clean trip,” Loutsch said, “and a fair opportunity to try to win the race.”

Catching Freedom has made the most of his opportunities in his short career, with three wins in five starts. In his last race, he won the Louisiana Derby in what Albaugh Family Stables hopes serves as a strong proving ground for Churchill Downs on Saturday (5:57 p.m.; NBC).

More: Who can beat the favorite in Kentucky Derby 2024? These are four horses to bet on

“Last race he ran a mile-and-three-sixteenths, and did it very nicely,” Loutsch said. “ A lot of times, you go into the Kentucky Derby and the biggest question is, ‘Can the horse get a mile-and-a-quarter?’ We don’t have to worry about that. We know he can run that far. It’s a feather in our cap there.

“His last race I thought was really an amazing race, the way he finished closing down the middle of the track.”

Albaugh Family Stables purchased Catching Freedom, who was sired by Constituion and whose dam is Catch My Drift, in September 2022 with this weekend in mind.

“One of the reasons we bought him is he had the classic pedigree to feel like he could get to the Kentucky Derby and run in the classic races,” Loustsch said.

Now, the Derby is here, and Catching Freedom has a chance to put Albaugh Family Stables in the winner’s circle.

“At this time of year, you want to see your horses peaking and getting in good form,” Loutsch said. “I feel like he is taking the right steps and really been training well since the last race that he won.

“You’ve got to do your best with the horse, and every morning he hopefully stays healthy and happy.”

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa-owned horse Catching Freedom one of Kentucky Derby 2024 favorites