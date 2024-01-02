Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers: TV, stream, broadcast info for Tuesday

The Iowa Hawkeyes ring in the New Year with a road trip to the Kohl Center to battle No. 21 Wisconsin.

Iowa (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) enters tonight winners of three straight. The Hawkeyes topped Florida A&M on Dec. 16, 88-54, UMBC on Dec. 20, 103-81, and Northern Illinois on Dec. 29, 103-74.

During that stretch, senior guard Tony Perkins has averaged 15 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, while shooting 50% from the field. Junior forward Payton Sandfort has averaged 15.6 points, six rebounds and four assists per game and shot 44.4% from 3-point range in Iowa’s wins.

Meanwhile, freshman forward Owen Freeman registered his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ win Over Florida A&M. Then, Freeman tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals in Iowa’s win versus Northern Illinois.

In Iowa’s past two contests, graduate forward Ben Krikke has registered 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and three assists per game while connecting on 69.5% of his field goal attempts.

Since a 98-73 loss in Tucson, Ariz., versus then-No. 1 Arizona on Dec. 9, Wisconsin (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) has won back-to-back games versus Jacksonville State, 75-60, and against Chicago State, 80-53.

The Badgers also lost in the season’s opening week versus No. 5 Tennessee, 80-70, in Madison, Wis., and at No. 23 Providence, 72-59, on Nov. 14.

As tipoff approaches, here’s where and how Hawkeye fans can watch, listen and stream tonight’s game against the Badgers. Plus, a look at probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Broadcast Teams

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big Ten Network: Jeff Levering, play-by-play; Laphonso Ellis, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

G, 6-4, Sr, Tony Perkins: 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals per game, 43.2% FG, 31.0% 3-point FG, 78.2% FT

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 43.4% FG, 30.8% 3-point FG, 75.0% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game, 46.6% FG, 37.6% 3-point FG, 85.7% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 59.9% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 72.9% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.2 steals per game, 61.0% FG, 65.0% FT

Probable Wisconsin Starters

Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

G, Chucky Hepburn: 9.0 points, 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game, 39.2% FG, 26.3% 3-point FG, 73.3% FT

G, Max Klesmit: 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals per game, 39.1% FG, 31.8% 3-point FG, 93.8% FT

G, 6-7, Soph., AJ Storr: 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds per game, 44.3% FG, 31.7% 3-point FG, 87.5% FT

F, 6-9, Sr., Tyler Wahl: 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game, 53.1% FG, 63.6% FT

F, 7-0, Jr., Steven Crowl: 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game, 60.2% FG, 64.3% 3-point FG, 68.1% FT

Series History

Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

All-time Series History: Wisconsin leads, 87-86

Last Meeting: Wisconsin 64, Iowa 52 on Feb. 22, 2023 in Madison, Wis.

Scouting the Badgers

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Badgers, who have been off since Dec. 22, bring a 9-3 record into the New Year. Wisconsin has won eight of its last nine games dating back to Nov. 17.

Wisconsin’s three losses came at No. 1 Arizona (98-73), at Providence (72-59) and against No. 9 Tennessee (80-70). The Badgers also have a 75-64 victory over No. 3 Marquette and a Big Ten road win at Michigan State.

The Badgers are 6-1 in home games at the Kohl Center in 2023-24 with the lone loss coming against the Vols.

Wisconsin has three players averaging in double figures and five averaging at least nine points. AJ Storr leads the team in scoring, averaging 15 points per game. Steven Crowl averages 12.8 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. Tyler Wahl averages 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, while John Blackwell (9.3) and Chucky Hepburn (9.0) average at least nine points.

Hepburn is the team’s top distributor with 47 assists to go along with 20 steals.

Postgame notes vs. Northern Illinois

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa put up 54 points in the first half – its sixth 50-point half this season.

The Hawkeyes eclipsed the century mark for the second straight game and for the fourth time on the year. Iowa has scored 100+ points 13 times since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Hawkeyes had six players reach double figures for the second time this season. Iowa has had at least four players in double digits in 10 games.

After giving up 48 points in the first half on 66.7 percent shooting, Iowa limited NIU to 26 second-half points on 29 percent shooting.

Graduate Ben Krikke scored 20 points, making 9-of-12 field goals. The forward also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

It is Krikke’s team-best fifth 20-point game this season and the 29th such game of his career.

Krikke has scored in double figures in 11 of 13 games this season.

Senior Tony Perkins had 10 points and tied a career high with eight assists.

Perkins has 22 assists to three turnovers over his last three games.

Junior Payton Sandfort scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including going 2-for-5 from 3-point range. Sandfort also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Sandfort has made two or more 3-point field goals in eight consecutive games.

Freshman Owen Freeman narrowly missed his second career double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes. The forward also had four steals and three blocks in the game.

Sophomore Dasonte Bowen finished with 15 points (two off his career high) on 5-of-8 shooting. It was his fourth game in double figures this season.

Freshman Pryce Sandfort reached double figures for the first time in his career, finishing with a career-high 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Pryce Sandfort made three 3-pointers — his first career game with multiple 3-point field goals.

Iowa finished the game with 23 assists on 42 field goals. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 when handing out 20 or more assists.

Iowa finished with a season-high 15 steals and a season-high nine blocks.

The team had a season-high 38 fast break points in the victory.

The Hawkeyes made eight 3-pointers, moving their record to 5-1 when making at least eight 3s.

Iowa shot at least 50 percent from the field for the seventh time this season (6-1 record).

The team scored 56 points in the paint. Iowa has scored 122 points in the paint in its last two games.

The win is head coach Fran McCaffery’s 269th career victory, three wins from becoming the winningest coach in Iowa history.

Iowa has won 89 of its last 95 nonconference home games dating back to 2012.

The Hawkeyes improve to 6-1 this season inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire