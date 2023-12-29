Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies: Streaming info, game notes for Friday

After back-to-back wins, Iowa basketball returns to play tonight by playing host to the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) in the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Game from inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) toppled Florida A&M on Dec. 16, 88-52, in a game where freshman forward Owen Freeman recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. That was part of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase in Des Moines.

Junior forward Payton Sandfort scored 13 points, senior guard Tony Perkins added 12 and freshman guard Brock Harding chipped in with 10 in the win over the Ramblers.

Then, on Dec. 20, Iowa raced away from UMBC, 103-81. The Hawkeyes were led by Perkins’ 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Four other Hawks finished in double-figures as Sandfort added 18 points, graduate forward Ben Krikke scored 17, redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery registered 14 and Harding tallied 10.

It was Harding’s first career double-double as the frosh also dished out 12 assists and came away with four steals.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois enters tonight after a 76-63 loss versus Northern Iowa.

It’s the final game of 2023 for the Hawkeyes tonight! Let’s take a look at how Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen. Plus, a peek at both team’s probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Where To Find, How To Get B1G+

Iowa’s contest versus Northern Illinois will stream exclusively on B1G+. Fans can subscribe here and sign up for one of three packages: the conference pass, the school pass or the sport pass.

The conference pass allows fans access to all BTN+ content for all 14 schools on either a monthly ($14.95/month) or an annual ($119.95) plan.

The school pass gives Hawkeye fans access to all of the Iowa BTN+ streams and content. Again, there are monthly ($9.95) or annual ($79.95) options.

Lastly, fans could choose the sport pass, which lets fans pick a sport and gain access to all of the BTN+ content for that particular sport. There’s a drop-down menu to choose basketball and the price is $54.99 per year.

Broadcast Teams

B1G+: AJ Reisetter, play-by-play

Hawkeye Radio Network: Jon Swisher, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-4, Sr, Tony Perkins: 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals per game, 43.7% FG, 31.0% 3-point FG, 78.2% FT

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game, 43.8% FG, 30.6% 3-point FG, 75.0% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game, 45.5% FG, 37.5% 3-point FG, 84.6% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals per game, 58.5% FG, 72.4% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks per game, 62.0% FG, 65.0% FT

Probable Northern Illinois Starters

G, Jr., Zarique Nutter: 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game, 55.5% FG, 46.2% 3-point FG, 60.3% FT

G, Sr., Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game, 36.1% FG, 26.3% 3-point FG, 69.4% FT

G, Jr., David Coit: 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 42.2% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 90.7% FT

F, Soph., Xavier Amos: 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 assists per game, 55.9% FG, 44.1% 3-point FG, 56.3% FT

F, Sr., Yanic Konan: 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds per game, 64.3% FG, 28.6% 3-point FG, 72.0% FT

Scouting Northern Illinois Huskies

The Huskies bring a 6-5 record into Iowa City after dropping four of their last five games. NIU lost at home to Northern Iowa, 76-63, on Dec. 21 in DeKalb.

NIU fell 89-67 at Northwestern on Nov. 27. The Huskies are 2-3 in road games in 2023-24.

The Huskies have three players averaging in double figures with David Coit leading the team at 17.5 points per game. Coit has a team-high 42 assists, 12 steals and 29 3-point field goals, while shooting 90.7 percent from the free throw stripe (39-of-43).

NIU averages 80.5 points per game and shooting 47.8 percent. The Huskies have nine more turnovers (136) than assists (127) this season.

The Huskies average 25.2 free throw attempts per game, which ranks in the top-25 nationally.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. UMBC

It was Iowa’s first 50 point half since game seven against North Florida and the fourth 50-point half of the season.

Iowa eclipsed the century mark for the third time this season. It is the 12th 100 point game since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Junior Payton Sandfort posted his second career double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a career-high six assists. The forward went 7-of-12 from the field, including four 3-point field goals.

It is Sandfort’s fourth game this season with four or more 3-pointers. He has made two or more 3-pointers in seven consecutive games.

Senior Tony Perkins recorded his second 20-point game of the season, finishing with 23 points to reach double figures for the 10th time this season. The guard made 9-of-18 field goals and finished with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in the game.

Perkins has 14 assists over Iowa’s last two games.

Freshman Brock Harding posted his first career double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 assists. He also had a career-high four steals.

It is Iowa’s first points-assists double-double since Joe Toussaint in 2021.

Harding’s 12 assists are the most by a Hawkeye freshman since Jordan Bohannon’s 13 against TCU in 2017 in the NIT.

Harding has three games with seven or more assists this season. The 12 assists are the most by a Hawkeye this season.

Harding is the 21st player with 10+ assists in a game in school history.

Graduate Ben Krikke notched his first double-double of the season (and fourth of his career), finishing with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds.

It is his 10th game in double figures this season.

It is the first time since 2013 that Iowa has had three double-doubles in the same game – Jarrod Uthoff, Melsahn Basabe and Gabriel Olaseni – against Farleigh Dickinson.

Farleigh Dickinson and UMBC are the only two No. 16 seeds to beat No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa had five players finish in double figures in the game. It is the third time this season the Hawkeyes have had at least five players in double digits.

Iowa assisted on 15 of its 20 field goals in the first half and 33 of 42 field goals in the game.

The 33 assists were a season high, one shy of the Iowa single-game school record.

The Hawkeyes scored a season-high 66 points in the paint in the game.

