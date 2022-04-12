Iowa Hawkeyes’ Tyler Linderbaum impresses during Pro Day

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is widely projected to be a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. Five different analysts from NFL.com, Touchdown Wire and Draft Wire had Linderbaum being selected in the first round by either the Baltimore Ravens or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner had the Miami Dolphins taking Linderbaum in the first round, while USA TODAY Sports’ Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz predicted that the Dallas Cowboys would select Linderbaum with the No. 24 overall pick. A pair of CBS Sports writers also projected Linderbaum to land with a pair of NFC East teams in the first round.

It makes sense why teams are so high on Linderbaum. The 6-foot-3, 290 pound center was the highest-graded college player last season according to Pro Football Focus. He started each of Iowa’s 35 games over the past three seasons and Bleacher Report included Linderbaum among its most likely 2022 NFL draft picks to start week one next season.

Linderbaum didn’t participate in the 2022 NFL combine as he was still nursing a foot sprain that he suffered during Iowa’s 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. That was still the case when other Hawkeyes took part in Iowa’s Pro Day on March 21.

Linderbaum went ahead and had his Pro Day today. Here’s a look at the numbers he posted and how they stack up against other offensive linemen.

40-yard dash

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

4.98

Linderbaum clocked a time of 4.98 seconds in his 40-yard dash. Compared against 2022 NFL combine results, that time ranks 13th among offensive linemen and third among centers.

Story continues

Bench press

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

24 reps

Linderbaum managed 24 reps on the bench press which ranks tied-12th. That number is also tied-third among centers.

Vertical jump

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

32.5″

Linderbaum jumped 32.5″ in the vertical jump which ranks tied for third among offensive lineman. It’s the best vertical jump from a center in this year’s draft class.

Broad jump

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

9’2.5″

Linderbaum posted a 9’2.5″ in the broad jump which would rank tied-12th among offensive lineman and fifth among centers.

3 cone

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

7.14

Linderbaum posted the best 3 cone time among all offensive linemen at 7.14 seconds. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas both posted 3 cone times of 7.25 seconds.

20-yard shuttle

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

4.38

Linderbaum’s time of 4.38 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle ranked tops among all offensive linemen. The 2022 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 28.

