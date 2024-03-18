Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 2 in final AP Top 25 poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

Riley Donald
The NCAA Tournament is just days away and women’s college basketball is just a few short weeks from crowning a champion. The brackets are released and the matchups are set.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region and will be hosting their first matchup inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a chance to host the Second Round as well with a win.

After that, Iowa’s bracket gets very tough as it is loaded with star power, tough teams, and is an overall grind to get through. There are rematches galore awaiting the Hawkeyes at many steps along the way to what hopefully becomes a deep run in this NCAA Tournament.

As the tournament approaches, the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll was released and the Hawkeyes find themselves holding at No. 2 in the country. In Iowa’s quadrant of the NCAA bracket, they find AP-ranked No. 8 LSU, No. 17 Colorado, No. 15 Kansas State, No. 24 Creighton, and No. 6 UCLA.

Here is a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

South Carolina

32-0

875

2

Iowa

29-4

823

3

USC

26-5

809

4

Texas

30-4

756

+1

5

Stanford

28-5

743

-1

6

UCLA

25-6

653

7

Ohio State

25-5

644

8

LSU

28-5

622

9

Notre Dame

26-6

606

10

UConn

29-5

604

11

North Carolina State

27-6

521

12

Oregon State

24-7

476

13

Virginia Tech

24-7

444

14

Indiana

24-5

411

+1

15

Kansas State

25-7

365

+1

16

Gonzaga

30-3

333

-2

17

Colorado

22-9

275

+1

18

Oklahoma

22-9

268

-1

19

Baylor

24-7

236

20

UNLV

30-2

181

+1

21

Utah

22-10

180

-1

22

Syracuse

23-7

180

23

Louisville

24-9

154

+1

24

Creighton

25-5

93

-1

25

Fairfield

31-1

87

Schools Dropped Out

n/a

Others Receiving Votes

Princeton 48, Nebraska 23, Mississippi 20, Iowa St. 20, Duke 7, West Virginia 7, Richmond 4, Columbia 4, Tennessee 3, Florida St. 3, Kansas 2, Drake 1.

