Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 2 in final AP Top 25 poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is just days away and women’s college basketball is just a few short weeks from crowning a champion. The brackets are released and the matchups are set.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region and will be hosting their first matchup inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a chance to host the Second Round as well with a win.

After that, Iowa’s bracket gets very tough as it is loaded with star power, tough teams, and is an overall grind to get through. There are rematches galore awaiting the Hawkeyes at many steps along the way to what hopefully becomes a deep run in this NCAA Tournament.

As the tournament approaches, the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll was released and the Hawkeyes find themselves holding at No. 2 in the country. In Iowa’s quadrant of the NCAA bracket, they find AP-ranked No. 8 LSU, No. 17 Colorado, No. 15 Kansas State, No. 24 Creighton, and No. 6 UCLA.

Here is a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 South Carolina 32-0 875 – 2 Iowa 29-4 823 – 3 USC 26-5 809 – 4 Texas 30-4 756 +1 5 Stanford 28-5 743 -1 6 UCLA 25-6 653 – 7 Ohio State 25-5 644 – 8 LSU 28-5 622 – 9 Notre Dame 26-6 606 – 10 UConn 29-5 604 – 11 North Carolina State 27-6 521 – 12 Oregon State 24-7 476 – 13 Virginia Tech 24-7 444 – 14 Indiana 24-5 411 +1 15 Kansas State 25-7 365 +1 16 Gonzaga 30-3 333 -2 17 Colorado 22-9 275 +1 18 Oklahoma 22-9 268 -1 19 Baylor 24-7 236 – 20 UNLV 30-2 181 +1 21 Utah 22-10 180 -1 22 Syracuse 23-7 180 – 23 Louisville 24-9 154 +1 24 Creighton 25-5 93 -1 25 Fairfield 31-1 87 –

Schools Dropped Out

n/a

Others Receiving Votes

Princeton 48, Nebraska 23, Mississippi 20, Iowa St. 20, Duke 7, West Virginia 7, Richmond 4, Columbia 4, Tennessee 3, Florida St. 3, Kansas 2, Drake 1.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire