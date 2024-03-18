Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 2 in final AP Top 25 poll ahead of NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Tournament is just days away and women’s college basketball is just a few short weeks from crowning a champion. The brackets are released and the matchups are set.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are a No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region and will be hosting their first matchup inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a chance to host the Second Round as well with a win.
After that, Iowa’s bracket gets very tough as it is loaded with star power, tough teams, and is an overall grind to get through. There are rematches galore awaiting the Hawkeyes at many steps along the way to what hopefully becomes a deep run in this NCAA Tournament.
As the tournament approaches, the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll was released and the Hawkeyes find themselves holding at No. 2 in the country. In Iowa’s quadrant of the NCAA bracket, they find AP-ranked No. 8 LSU, No. 17 Colorado, No. 15 Kansas State, No. 24 Creighton, and No. 6 UCLA.
Here is a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
South Carolina
32-0
875
–
2
Iowa
29-4
823
–
3
26-5
809
–
4
30-4
756
+1
5
Stanford
28-5
743
-1
6
UCLA
25-6
653
–
7
25-5
644
–
8
28-5
622
–
9
26-6
606
–
10
UConn
29-5
604
–
11
North Carolina State
27-6
521
–
12
Oregon State
24-7
476
–
13
Virginia Tech
24-7
444
–
14
Indiana
24-5
411
+1
15
Kansas State
25-7
365
+1
16
Gonzaga
30-3
333
-2
17
22-9
275
+1
18
22-9
268
-1
19
Baylor
24-7
236
–
20
UNLV
30-2
181
+1
21
Utah
22-10
180
-1
22
Syracuse
23-7
180
–
23
Louisville
24-9
154
+1
24
Creighton
25-5
93
-1
25
Fairfield
31-1
87
–
Schools Dropped Out
n/a
Others Receiving Votes
Princeton 48, Nebraska 23, Mississippi 20, Iowa St. 20, Duke 7, West Virginia 7, Richmond 4, Columbia 4, Tennessee 3, Florida St. 3, Kansas 2, Drake 1.
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.
Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7