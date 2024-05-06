Iowa women’s basketball among field in ESPN’s first 2025 women’s bracketology

Coming off of back-to-back appearances in the National Championship game, the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team knows what it takes and brings the experience on their roster to create more magic.

They are losing talent in Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall, three starters from the last two squads appearing in the title game. But, they are reloading by adding Lucy Olsen, one of the top ranked transfer additions, via the portal to plug in as a very talent guard.

Predicting the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket roughly 11 months ahead of time is practically an impossible task, but it does give a rough idea of what some may think of teams heading into next season. In ESPN’s first rendition of their 2025 women’s bracketology, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves as a No. 8 seed in the Region 3 Birmingham bracket.

This would be a sharp change for the Hawkeyes as they would be hitting the road for the first two rounds which goes against the tradition they have built and become accustomed to in hosting the first two rounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The No. 1 seeds in the bracket are South Carolina, Notre Dame, UConn, and incoming Big Ten member, USC. The Big Ten sees a good showing in the early bracketology with new member UCLA as a No. 2 seed, Ohio State as a No. 4 seed, Nebraska as a No. 5 seed, Illinois as a No. 6 seed, Maryland as a No. 7 seed, Michigan State as a No. 7 seed, and Indiana as a No. 8 seed. That gives the Big Ten nine total tickets to the big dance.

While it is a long ways off, the Iowa Hawkeyes have set the standard in their program of being an NCAA Tournament team year after year and Lisa Bluder has delivered on that with 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. Making the trip next year, and possibly much higher than a No. 8 seed, should come as no surprise.

