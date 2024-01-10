Iowa Hawkeyes crack USA TODAY Sports’ ‘way-too-early’ top 25 rankings for 2024

As they say, there is no offseason in college football. It goes right from playing the games, into recruiting, into spring ball, into more recruiting and then back into the season once again.

The same can be said about everyone. With this 2023 college football season officially in the books as the Michigan Wolverines took home the title, many eyes are already moving forward to next season.

One set of those eyes is USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg. He has put out his way-too-early top 25 for the 2024 college football season and the Iowa Hawkeyes have cracked it. Iowa currently sits at No. 24 in Myerberg’s very early rankings.

24. Iowa (10-4) Don’t look for Kirk Ferentz to lean into a spread offense, obviously, but it will be interesting to see what direction Iowa takes on this side of the ball with his new hire at coordinator to replace his son Brian. For the second year in a row, the Hawkeyes hope to keep QB Cade McNamara healthy. If so, and the offense rises to just average, Iowa could again sneak up the Big Ten standings and make a run at a major bowl. There are no concerns at all on defense. – Myerberg, ESPN

Myerberg is spot on with his analysis of the Hawkeyes. The biggest elephant in the room remains the question mark of who Kirk Ferentz brings in to fix the well-known, inept Iowa offense.

Names have leaked and rumors have swirled, but that has been all we have seen. Who the new offensive coordinator will be remains tight-lipped out of Iowa City.

On defense, Iowa is returning an immense amount of production from the likes of cornerback Jermari Harris, linebacker Jay Higgins, CASH Sebastian Castro, linebacker Nick Jackson, and safety Quinn Schulte, all five of whom were starters this year.

As has been the case for the Hawkeyes over the last few years, all questions and success depend on the offense. Should Iowa improve even slightly, they become a dangerous team in the polls.

