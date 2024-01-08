Iowa LB Nick Jackson returning to Hawkeyes in 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes are bringing back another star from their sensational defense into the 2024 college football season.

Scott Dochterman of The Athletic was the first to report the news that Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson is returning to the Hawkeyes next season. David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider later confirmed the report.

Source: LB Nick Jackson has decided to return to Iowa for 1 more year. He obtained an NCAA waiver from the 2022 season at Virginia, which ended when 3 of his teammates were murdered.

Jackson finished the 2023 season with 110 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. It’s his fourth consecutive season with 100-plus tackles.

Over the course of his career, Jackson has registered 464 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 60 games played.

Jackson was named a second-team All-Big Ten linebacker by Phil Steele. The Atlanta, Ga., native was chosen as a third-team All-Big Ten choice by the league’s media and an honorable mention All-Big Ten choice by the league’s coaches.

Jackson was recognized as the Big Ten’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week following a 10-tackle day that included a key forced fumble in the Hawkeyes’ Week 5 win over Michigan State. He jarred the football loose from the Spartans’ Tre Mosley, which Ethan Hurkett recovered. That set up the game-icing 34-yard Drew Stevens field goal.

With Jackson’s return, Iowa is now bringing back both of its starting linebackers in 2024. Jackson’s running mate, Jay Higgins, was a Butkus Award semifinalist and a first-team All-American per the Football Writers Association of America, Phil Steele and Sports Illustrated.

Higgins tied Iowa’s and Andre Jackson’s single-season school record with 171 tackles. The Indianapolis native also registered five pass breakups, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 2023.

The Hawkeyes also got good news from defensive backs Jermari Harris and Sebastian Castro. Harris announced his return to the Hawkeyes last week.

Harris, the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year for the Hawkeyes, started 12 games at cornerback in 2023 and has appeared in 32 games for Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound defensive back totaled 42 tackles, nine pass breakups, and an interception. In total, he has a career line of 78 tackles, 17 pass breakups, and five interceptions.

Castro revealed he was returning to Iowa on Saturday.

Castro started 13 games this past season. The 5-foot-11, 205 pound defender started 11 games at the Hawkeyes’ CASH position and another two at strong safety.

He registered 67 tackles, 11 pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown. Castro’s defensive score was a 30-yard pick-six in the Hawkeyes’ 20-13 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series victory over rival Iowa State.

In his career, Castro has appeared in 41 games and started 21. The Oak Lawn, Ill., product has tallied 106 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 11 tackles for loss and three interceptions during his Iowa career.

Iowa awaits one final prominent stay-or-go decision defensively from starting safety Quinn Schulte. Star defensive back and punt returner Cooper DeJean declared for the 2024 NFL draft last Thursday.

