Iowa football transfer WR target chooses Fresno State

The Iowa Hawkeyes missed out on an opportunity to enhance its pass-catching situation.

Missouri State transfer wide receiver Raylen Sharpe announced his commitment to Fresno State on Wednesday. It puts an end to Iowa’s pursuit of the twitchy, 5-foot-9 receiver.

After entering the transfer portal on April 17, Sharpe visited Iowa last week and received an offer from the Hawkeyes. But, the Allen, Texas, product instead opted for Fresno State and the Bulldogs in the Mountain West.

It’s bread on the table, I got family to feed. @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/fGWCJdZdpW — Raylen Sharpe (@SharpeRaylen) May 1, 2024

Sharpe had a record-setting season in 2023 with Missouri State. The diminutive receiver hauled in a school-record 73 receptions for 991 yards with seven touchdowns.

Sharpe’s 991 receiving yards ranked second in Missouri State single-season history. As a result, Sharpe was named a second-team FCS All-American by Phil Steele and a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and Stats Perform. He was also a first-team Missouri Valley Football Conference selection.

Iowa saw former receiver Diante Vines bolt for the transfer portal in the offseason. Vines is one of 12 players that have departed the Hawkeye program since last season ended.

Vines finished his Hawkeye career with 22 receptions for 228 yards with one receiving touchdown, a three-yard score against Western Michigan in Week 3 of the 2023 season. He appeared in 22 career games and started 13.

At wide receiver, Iowa features returning junior starters Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson. That duo combined for 33 grabs and 365 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Jarriett Buie was also listed in the two-deep on the Hawkeyes’ initial 2024 spring depth chart.

