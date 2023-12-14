Iowa fans react to rumors of Scott Frost as the Hawkeyes’ potential offensive coordinator

As the old saying goes, where there’s smoke there is often fire. And that is often as good as it is bad. It can even be in the eye of the beholder.

In the case of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the smoke is the evergrowing rumors of ex-Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost being linked to the open offensive coordinator position. Social media has helped this rumor grow some legs to the point it was discussed on the Pat McAfee Show.

Wait, is this thing growing legs? Scott Frost. . . The same Scott Frost we saw out of Nebraska? Someone put out a Frost Warning‼️🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/OcGzzHwcSU — Joe Hugen (@Joe_Hugen) December 14, 2023

Frost has a bit of an up-and-down coaching history. At Oregon, he was eventually promoted to the offensive coordinator and was even a finalist for the Broyles Award. Oregon was 33-8 with Frost as an offensive coordinator and never finished lower than sixth in scoring and total offense.

Frost then moved to UCF where he spent two seasons going 19-7 overall. His most impressive act was the 2017 season when he led the Golden Knights to a perfect 13-0 record with a Peach Bowl win.

After that, Frost went to Nebraska to return home to his alma mater. Things never took off there the way he or the university wanted. The Cornhuskers went just 16-31 under Frost and never made a bowl game.

Depending on which Scott Frost it is, the hire could make sense for Iowa. But is there too much baggage and media frenzy around a hire like this? Take a look at some of the reactions about the news from Iowa Hawkeyes’ fans.

Putting a lot on the line here

Scott Frost is trending and it's so ludicrous that I will never post another food pic if he is named Iowa's OC. — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) December 14, 2023

It might just work?

scott frost to iowa as the OC would actually make that program a serious challenge for the B1G — Gus (@WashedUpTweeter) December 14, 2023

Headed home in black and gold

Scott Frost showing back up at Memorial Stadium as Iowa's offensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/aflfj0R1Q5 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 14, 2023

A different ex-Big Ten head coach, you say?

Paul Chryst is a much better fit at Iowa than Scott Frost. — Troy Hyde (@troyhyde44) December 14, 2023

Pump the brakes

Are Iowa fans dumb. Scott Frost isn’t gonna be the next offensive coordinator. — Cody Foster (@Co2dy_Foster) December 13, 2023

Nightmare fuel

If Iowa football hires Scott frost. That is nightmare material — Tyler Boothby (@BoothbyTyler) December 13, 2023

We hate it then we love it!

Hand to god, I think I’d love Scott Frost as Iowa’s OC — Josh G. (@Jwg1213) December 13, 2023

Oh, it's real...

Scott Frost as Iowa OC? That can’t be a real rumor…. — Citizen Kang (@citizenkang) December 13, 2023

The Gophers chime in

Scott Frost to Iowa, you say…? — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) December 14, 2023

Do the Cyclones have room to talk?

OMFG PLEASE IOWA. HIRE SCOTT FROST — Desert Clone (@DesertClone) December 14, 2023

Pretty good...

Scott Frost as the Iowa OC pic.twitter.com/5X7XBd7OjL — Gaffey (@Colossal_Joe) December 14, 2023

Whoa whoa whoa

Whoa whoa whoa. Iowa considering Scott Frost at OC?!? pic.twitter.com/8XaUDqacVG — Hawks by a Million (@asbraner) December 13, 2023

The storylines write themselves

Scott Frost returning to coaching as the OC at Iowa is a college football story I need in my life. — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) December 13, 2023

It's in Kirk's hands

I can't believe parole actually think Kirk Ferentz would hire Scott Frost. Lmao. Never ever. — Scott (@Cyb3rHawk78) December 14, 2023

