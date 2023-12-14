Advertisement

Iowa fans react to rumors of Scott Frost as the Hawkeyes’ potential offensive coordinator

Riley Donald
As the old saying goes, where there’s smoke there is often fire. And that is often as good as it is bad. It can even be in the eye of the beholder.

In the case of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the smoke is the evergrowing rumors of ex-Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost being linked to the open offensive coordinator position. Social media has helped this rumor grow some legs to the point it was discussed on the Pat McAfee Show.

Frost has a bit of an up-and-down coaching history. At Oregon, he was eventually promoted to the offensive coordinator and was even a finalist for the Broyles Award. Oregon was 33-8 with Frost as an offensive coordinator and never finished lower than sixth in scoring and total offense.

Frost then moved to UCF where he spent two seasons going 19-7 overall. His most impressive act was the 2017 season when he led the Golden Knights to a perfect 13-0 record with a Peach Bowl win.

After that, Frost went to Nebraska to return home to his alma mater. Things never took off there the way he or the university wanted. The Cornhuskers went just 16-31 under Frost and never made a bowl game.

Depending on which Scott Frost it is, the hire could make sense for Iowa. But is there too much baggage and media frenzy around a hire like this? Take a look at some of the reactions about the news from Iowa Hawkeyes’ fans.

