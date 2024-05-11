Inverness & Hamilton meet in Championship play-off final

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hamilton Academical will meet for a place in the second tier next season after both narrowly progressed to the Scottish Championship play-off final.

Duncan Ferguson's Inverness kept their hopes of avoiding relegation alive as Billy McKay scored the only goal of the tie, with opponents Montrose reduced to 10 men late on as Blair Lyons was dismissed.

Meanwhile, League 1 runners-up Hamilton prevailed in a thriller with Alloa Athletic - who also had a man sent off - to seal a 5-4 aggregate victory.

League 1: Spartans put Peterhead to sword

Stirling Albion made a rapid return to the fourth tier as last year's League 2 champions were relegated following a 2-1 aggregate defeat in their play-off semi-final against Dumbarton.

A goalless second leg at Forthbank set the visitors up for a League 1 final with The Spartans.

Blair Henderson's hat-trick saw the Edinburgh club move a step closer to back-to-back promotions as they pummelled Peterhead 5-1 after a narrow first leg win on Tuesday.

League 2: All square in pyramid play-off

East Kilbride's hopes of following Spartans' lead from the Lowland League into the SPFL are in the balance, having played out a 2-2 draw with Stranraer in the Pyramid play-off final.

The Stair Park side, who finished bottom of League 2, bounced back from Andy Stirling's early goal to take the lead through Sean McIntosh and Craig Ross.

But former St Johnstone striker John Robertson levelled matters to send Mick Kennedy's men into the second leg with a draw at home.

Full-time scores

Scottish Championship play-off second leg

Hamilton Academical 3-2 Alloa Athletic (agg 5-4)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 Montrose (agg 1-0)

Scottish League 1 play-off second leg

Peterhead 1-5 The Spartans (agg 2-7)

Stirling Albion 0-0 Dumbarton (agg 1-2)

Scottish League 2 play-off first leg

East Kilbride 2-2 Stranraer (agg 2-2)