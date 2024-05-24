Inverness CT move training base 135 miles away to Fife

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are moving their training base to Fife - 135 miles away from their home stadium.

The Highlands club has agreed a partnership with Kelty Hearts to train at New Central Park Stadium.

The teams will be Scottish League One rivals next season following Caley Thistle's relegation from the Championship as a result of the play-off defeat against Hamilton Academical.

Duncan Ferguson's side will play in the third tier of Scottish football next season for the first time since 1999.

The club cited "geographic challenges" with convincing players to relocate as a reason for the decision but stressed their commitment to developing local talent and emphasised "Inverness will always be our home".

In a lengthy statement, they list "extremely limited housing stock" and high accommodation costs that are "impractical for a one or two year contract" as factors in their recruitment struggles.

Former Inverness winger Daniel Mackay, who came through the club’s academy, fears his old team has “lost its roots”.

Writing on X, the Hibernian player called the move “ludicrous” and “appalling”.

“Ruining the club that was built on community,” he said. “Now no pathway or inspiration for youngsters in Inverness to play for their local team."

In their statement, the club said there will be a pathway for local talent without giving further details and also suggest their location is an issue when it comes to signing loan players.

"For the avoidance of any doubt we absolutely intend to continue to develop our own homegrown Highland boys and we will take the appropriate steps to make sure that by being creative, innovative and practical, they do not miss out on the chance to have a pathway to first-team football," adds the statement.

Talks with Kelty began before Inverness dropped a division and the club say "the pros still far outweigh the cons" in the partnership.