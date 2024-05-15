Internet Shreds Chiefs Player for Bonkers, Hateful Graduation Speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker might not be able to kick his way out of the controversy sparked by a college commencement speech he gave Saturday, telling the women in the crowd that they ought to return to the kitchen rather than join the workforce.

​​”For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment.… I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker said at Benedictine College, a private Catholic university located in Atchison, Kansas. “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are gonna get in your career?

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Butker said, emotionally adding that his success came at the expense of his wife, which made the crowd burst into applause.

But women online weren’t nearly as accepting of the antiquated perspective.

Uh oh Harrison Butker, looks like all those “diabolical lies” brought me to this stage 😉 pic.twitter.com/HcN6UEEhvB — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) May 15, 2024

for no reason what so ever here’s harrison butker eating absolute shit 🫶 pic.twitter.com/G0CcIohPRp — Linda™ (@Lindellions) May 15, 2024

Others dug into Butker’s background—a man raised in a wealthy family thanks to his mother’s career as a medical physicist at the Emory University Department of Radiation Oncology.

Screenshot of a tweet

Screenshot of a tweet

You can watch Butker’s full speech here.

The chauvinistic messaging could even cause problems for another Chiefs player, team captain Travis Kelce, whose relationship with international pop superstar—and self-described feminist—Taylor Swift has launched him and the football team to national celebrity status.