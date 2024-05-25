Advertisement

Interactive graphic of the Bills’ all-time touchdown scorers list

nick wojton
·1 min read

Thursday Thomas and Andre Reed sit on top of the Buffalo Bills’ all-time touchdown list for the franchise that dates back to 1960.

Over the years, that hasn’t always been the case and has always changed.

On top of that, Josh Allen is climbing too.

Check out this interactive graphic of the Bills’ all-time leading touchdown scorers below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire