Interactive graphic of the Bills’ all-time touchdown scorers list

Thursday Thomas and Andre Reed sit on top of the Buffalo Bills’ all-time touchdown list for the franchise that dates back to 1960.

Over the years, that hasn’t always been the case and has always changed.

On top of that, Josh Allen is climbing too.

Check out this interactive graphic of the Bills’ all-time leading touchdown scorers below:

Next up in the All-Time TD graphic series are the @BuffaloBills, who joined the NFL in 1970 after playing in the AFL for ten seasons 🦬 Check out their leading touchdown scorers in franchise history, including @Andre_Reed83 & @thurmanthomas. Data via OptaSTATS 📈 pic.twitter.com/QvsvqPrzZJ — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire